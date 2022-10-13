WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Some of the best breeds of longhorns from all across the nation are right here in Wichita Falls, but for this weekend only.

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a three-day event at the J.S Bridwell AG Center, events include horn measuring, champion genetics, and a heifer sale.

On Thursday October 13, the annual Horn Showcase kicked-off with longhorns having their horns measured from tip to tip, with one measuring 110 inches across.

2022 Horn Showcase Committee Chair, Phil Norwood said these are top-of-the-line longhorns that can bring in some big prizes for their owners.

“We do age classes so that depending on the age of the animal they will compete with other animals of the same age group they win a really nice bronze trophy for tip to tip, total horn, and a composite measurement which is the addition of both of those measurements,” Norwood said.

The event will continue Friday, Oct 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 at the AG center.