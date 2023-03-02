WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a book lover’s paradise this weekend across more than five thousand square feet.

The 23rd annual Wichita Adult Literacy Council Book Fair Thursday at the Wichita Falls Multi-Purpose Event Center with an early bird night.

Folks were able to get the first pick for just $10 and teachers got in free with an ID. Carla Arinder, executive director of the adult literacy council, said big crowds like the one they saw Thursday are important to help them continue their mission.

Admission will be free Friday Mar. 3 and Saturday 4. And, on Saturday, they will have the WFISD food truck, stories with Backdoor Theatre, and performances from Hirschi’s Jazz Band.

When you go, make sure you use the west entrance to the MPEC.