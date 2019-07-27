2nd annual Archer City VFD barbecue fundraiser set for Sunday

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second year, a barbecue fundraiser to support Archer City volunteer firefighters is set to take place Sunday.

Folks will be able to feast on brisket, potato salad, baked beans and more at no cost and for a good cause.

This began last year when the wildfire season depleted the VFD’a resources.

Officials said recent rains have allowed for more vegetation which could provide more fuel if something sparks a fire.

Once people have had enough barbecue, they’ll have quite a few options for dessert at their bake sale and to-go plates will also be available.

There will also be door prizes, a silent auction and more.

They will also honor Allen Davis, one of the men who started this fundraiser who passed away on June 11.

This will all be at the Archer City ISD cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of food.