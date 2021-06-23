2nd person charged in death of boy found at East Texas motel

HOUSTON (KETK/AP) — A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy from Houston whose body was discovered at an East Texas motel. Before being found, he allegedly was being kept hidden in a storage unit.

27-year-old Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston PD with tampering with a human corpse. He is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was charged earlier this month in the case.

6-year-old Samuel Olson was found June 1 at a motel in Jasper and police believed his body had been there for some time. His official cause of death has still not been released, but it has been ruled a homicide. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

He was reported missing on May 27 by Balboa, but authorities believe he had died week before that, according to AP.

The affidavit reported by AP stated that Rivera told investigators Balboa called him May 10 saying that Samuel was dead. Police said that his body was kept in the bathtub of a Houston apartment where she lived until they placed him in a plastic tote and hit it in a storage unit.

Balboa still remains in jail on a $600,000 bond and authorities say they still plan on filing additional charges against her.

