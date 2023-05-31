WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A little more than a month after three people were shot in a reported botched drug buy, a man is jailed on $100,000 bond. James Allen White Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

On April 19 just before midnight, shots were reported in front of Sun Valley Apartments on East Central Freeway. Officers found a white SUV parked in the access road with multiple bullet holes and spent casings In the road.

Two people were on the scene with gunshot wounds, one with a wound to the chest and back and the other with a minor wound. A third victim with a leg wound was dropped off by a private vehicle at the ER.

Police said the female with the minor wound told them she and the man with the chest wound had gone to the apartments to sell marijuana to a woman. She said the white female approached them with a black male who handed them money, and they handed him the marijuana. She said when the money was counted, it wasn’t the agreed amount, and they asked for the rest.

She said the man threw the marijuana back at them and pulled out a handgun and began shooting. She said she jumped in the car and stayed down until the shooting stopped.

The woman who arranged the sale said she and the man who had the marijuana went to the vehicle, while another man, James White, stayed near the apartments with her girlfriend. She said the man with the marijuana had a small rifle with him, and she made him put it down before they approached the vehicle.

After the exchange, she said the man with her asked for the rest of the money and the buyer pulled a handgun and began shooting at the car, while White began shooting at the vehicle with the rifle.

The man who allegedly fired with the handgun, Damijay Clark, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on April 27.