WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been charged while police search for a third in connection to shots fired at a car on Sheppard Access Road last month.

Jamarion McKinney faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to shots fired at a car on August 5, 2023. He is jailed on $50,000 bonds.

Police responded to a report of gunshots and saw a red Mercury being followed by a gray Mustang crossing Spur 325. The Mercury was stopped, and while police were questioning the driver, Mckinney, and one passenger outside the car, they say the back seat passenger got in the driver’s seat and drove off with the people in the Mustang chasing them.

The Mercury was later found abandoned and wrecked in Burkburnett, with a gun inside.

Police said McKinney told them he and the front passenger were in the car in the parking lot of a bar when the third man got in the back seat and told him to follow the Mustang north on Sheppard Access, and when he passed it the passengers began firing at it.

The first suspect arrested, Alton Mackey, remains jailed on a $200,000 bond and has previous arrests in connection to shootings in 2017 and 2020.