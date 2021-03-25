5 dead after ‘devastating’ storm blasts Calhoun County, Ala.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people have died following severe weather that swept through parts of Calhoun County Thursday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed that there were three deaths and several injuries in Ohatchee along River Road. He confirmed that there were multiple structures down in the area and that local agencies were assisting with a search and rescue operation to locate people who are trapped underneath the debris.

“This is definitely devastating,” Wade told CBS 42.

The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office confirmed the two additional deaths. The first three victims were killed in the same home in Ohatchee. The other two victims were killed in separate mobile homes, one in Ohatchee and one in Wellington.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the loss of life as well as the damage occurred to central Alabama.

“Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert,” Ivey wrote in the statement. “Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional details are available.