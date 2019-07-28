3 WF residents hospitalized following Kansas fatality

FINNEY COUNTY, Kansas (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead and three Wichita Falls residents are hospitalized following a wreck in Kansas where one vehicle went the wrong way on a highway.

Kansas officials responded to a two-vehicle wreck in Finney County on US Highway 50 near Chmelka Road about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol officials, Wichita Falls resident Mariano Rodriguez, 22, was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra eastbound in a westbound lane.

Officials said Garden City resident Saine Taw, 37, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 west and attempted to avoid the truck and lost control of the car. Rodriguez then hit the car on the passenger side.

First responders admitted both Taw and the passenger into a hospital. Taw sustained serious injuries, and the passenger, Garden City resident Par Lay, 47, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Rodriguez, and passengers Wichita Falls residents Luz Huerta Perez, 21, and Ricardo Alvardo, 12, were all admitted into hospitals.

Rodriguez and Alvardo sustained serious injuries while Perez sustained minor injuries.