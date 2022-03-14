DOLTON, Ill. (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his mother over the weekend in a suburban Chicago supermarket, police confirmed to WGN.

The incident happened Saturday in a Food for Less store parking lot in the suburb of Dolton.

According to police, the family was sitting in their car when the boy somehow got access to the gun and fired it, hitting his mother.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said the boy’s parents did not know he had the weapon before it fired, striking 22-year-old Daejah Collins in the neck, according to the Associated Press.

She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the boy’s father is in custody after admitting he owned the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Police say the father will likely face gun charges, though no charges were immediately filed as police continue to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.