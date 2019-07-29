30th Anniversary Summer’s Last Blast

VERNON, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — From a burn out to a nostalgic cruise along main street Vernon is ready for the 30th anniversary Summer’s Last Blast.

Here is a list of all the events:

Saturday, August 3
Mini cruise and poker run
8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The bank of the west parking lot

Friday, August 9
Antique car exhibit
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waggoner National Bank

Annual Red Neck Car Show
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sumner-Colley on Main Street

Elvis Tribute Concert
7 p.m.
Wilbarger Auditorium

BMX Extreme Bike Show
8 p.m.
Laurie Street

Burn Out Contest
8:30 p.m.
Laurie Street

Friday and Saturday
Swap meet on the south end of Orbison Park

Saturday, August 10
Crime Stoppers Annual Golf Tournament
8 a.m.
Hillcrest Country Club

Summer’s Last Blast Car Show
Orbison Park and Antique Tractor Exhibit and Engine Show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 p.m. annual cruise watch curbside

After the cruise a free concert from 10 p.m. to midnight

For more including sign up forms click here.

