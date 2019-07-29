VERNON, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — From a burn out to a nostalgic cruise along main street Vernon is ready for the 30th anniversary Summer’s Last Blast.

Here is a list of all the events:

Saturday, August 3

Mini cruise and poker run

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The bank of the west parking lot

Friday, August 9

Antique car exhibit

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waggoner National Bank

Annual Red Neck Car Show

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sumner-Colley on Main Street

Elvis Tribute Concert

7 p.m.

Wilbarger Auditorium

BMX Extreme Bike Show

8 p.m.

Laurie Street

Burn Out Contest

8:30 p.m.

Laurie Street

Friday and Saturday

Swap meet on the south end of Orbison Park

Saturday, August 10

Crime Stoppers Annual Golf Tournament

8 a.m.

Hillcrest Country Club

Summer’s Last Blast Car Show

Orbison Park and Antique Tractor Exhibit and Engine Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7 p.m. annual cruise watch curbside

After the cruise a free concert from 10 p.m. to midnight

For more including sign up forms click here.