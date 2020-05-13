33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 184

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Wednesday, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 184.

Overall, 60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Comanche County in the past two days.

This stems from an outbreak of coronavirus at Comanche County Detention Center in Lawton, where several inmates and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to state health officials, all inmates and staff are now being tested, leading to the spike in cases in the county.

Seven new recoveries were also reported by the OSDH, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Comanche County to 86.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,732 on Tuesday to 4,852 on Wednesday, an increase of 120 cases across the state.

No new deaths were reported in the state of Oklahoma on Wednesday. The total number of state-wide deaths remains at 278.

Seven deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with two in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Tillman County is the only other county to see a change, adding one new COVID-19 case and one new recovery since Tuesday.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

20 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

17 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

20 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

2 Recoveries (1 New)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: