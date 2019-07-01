WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Step back in time with the Wichita County Heritage Society this Fourth of July!

The 35th Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and “Most Patriotic” Parade is set to start with open registration for the “Most Patriotic” Parade at 8:15 a.m. at the corner of 9th and Ohio.

Entry is FREE and First and Second Place Ribbons will be awarded in each of four categories: Children 0-6, Children 7-12, Antique Car, and Specialty.

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m., following 9th Street from Ohio up the hill to Bluff Street, ending at the Kell House Museum. Spectators are invited to line up along the parade route to cheer on their favorite entries and wave to local dignitaries, Lady Liberty, and Uncle Sam!

After the parade, the Kell House will host an old-fashioned salute to America, complete with the presentation of award winners, the Pledge of Allegiance, and more.

Then let the games begin! A cake walk, face painting, and yard games are just some of the fun to be had from 9:30 to Noon.

For more information on this FREE celebration, you can call the Kell House Museum at 723-2712 or click here.