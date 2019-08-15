39th annual Texas Ranch Round-Up rolls into town Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a busy day the MPEC Thursday as folks are setting up for the 39th Annual Texas Ranch Round-Up.

Several vendors were in to make sure they have everything in place for the event. People can find just about anything that has to do with ranching. The expo begins at 9 a.m. and day passes can be purchased for only $5 and that will get you in any event for the entire day.

Director for Marketing and Development Ashley Sims said the Texas Ranch Round-Up has lasted for so long because of community support.

“People come out all weekend long. I think its a great family event, so there’s something for kids and adults to enjoy. We’ve got a lot of activities going on all weekend and the ten historic ranches, six of them have been with us since the very beginning, the very first rodeo,” Sims said.

The trade show starts at 9 a.m.

The kids round-up will be in Kay Yeager Coliseum from 9:30—11:30 a.m.

The rodeo will starts at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.