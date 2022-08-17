SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four earthquakes have been recorded in Scurry County since Monday.
The largest two – which came in at a magnitude 3.1 and a magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale – were recorded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the following information about each of the earthquakes:
- August 17 (6:19 a.m.) – magnitude 3.1
- 11.5 miles southwest of Hermleigh
- 16.1 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 57.8 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 16 (7:30 p.m.) – magnitude 3.8
- 10.8 miles of south southwest of Hermleigh
- 15.2 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 25.5 miles southeast of Sweetwater
- 58.5 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 16 (7:29 a.m.) – magnitude 3.0
- 11 miles south southwest of Hermleigh
- 15.5 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 25.3 miles southeast of Sweetwater
- 58.2 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 15 (8:22 a.m.) – magnitude 2.6
- 5.6 miles south southwest of Hermleigh
- 11.9 miles west of Snyder
- 24.1 miles southeast of Sweetwater
There were also 2 earthquakes recorded less than 10 miles away from Snyder this month – a magnitude 2.2 recorded August 7 and a magnitude 2.5 recorded August 5.