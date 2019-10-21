4 suspects indicted in case of slain Slovak journalist

FILE- In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo candles are placed in memory of slain journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Slovakia’s prosecutors have indicted four suspects for the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the Slovak government. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia prosecutors have indicted four suspects in the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the government.

The four include the alleged mastermind, a businessman who was long suspected of involvement in the crime. The prosecutors previously identified him as Marian K., omitting his full last name as is standard in Slovakia.

Reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were fatally shot in their home on Feb. 21, 2018. Slovak authorities believe it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work investigating possible government corruption.

The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

The prosecutors previously said 70,000 euros ($78,000) was paid for the alleged contract slayings.

