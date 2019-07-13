Breaking News
House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate

4-year-old airlifted to Cook’s, 3 others ejected from one-vehicle rollover

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—Three were ejected including a 4-year-old girl and many others are injured tonight following a single-car rollover near Lake Arrowhead.

The wreck happened off East Arrowhead Drive near Crow Trace Drive around 6:30 p.m.

According to Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons, there are nine total victims, which three were ejected.

Two of the three ejected were flown to hospitals including the 4-year-old.

The names of those involved are unknown; however, DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing they all reside in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News