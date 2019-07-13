4-year-old airlifted to Cook’s, 3 others ejected from one-vehicle rollover

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—Three were ejected including a 4-year-old girl and many others are injured tonight following a single-car rollover near Lake Arrowhead.

The wreck happened off East Arrowhead Drive near Crow Trace Drive around 6:30 p.m.

According to Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons, there are nine total victims, which three were ejected.

Two of the three ejected were flown to hospitals including the 4-year-old.

The names of those involved are unknown; however, DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing they all reside in Wichita Falls.