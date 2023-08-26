WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The final rider in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred ride has crossed the finish line.

Despite many having a good ride some riders experienced dangerous conditions and injuries. The Hotter’N Hell medical examiner determined the Wet-bulb temperature (The amount of heat the human body can handle) was too dangerous for riders. Causing “Hell’s Gate” which is the hottest area in the 100-mile, to close at 11:30 a.m. because of a high and dangerous heat index.

The Medical Director made the call to re-route all 100-mile riders who had not passed that

checkpoint to the 100k route.

There was a total of 56 medical patients, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital. 12 others were injured and received care later, and 43 people had minor injuries or

illnesses.

Counts only include patients who received complete medical assistance by

first responders during the ride.

