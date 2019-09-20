4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The old Stanley Tools building on Production Boulevard is closer now to housing a new company as Cobra Kai Flight Academy looks to expand. The Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation focused on both items during Thursday’s meeting.

The old Stanley Tools building on Production Blvd. was donated to the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation in 2016.

“Since then, the EDC has been putting money back into the building, replacing the roof, repairing electrical infrastructure and that sort of thing to get it ready for a project,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, President Henry Florsheim said.

Now a potential project, with the company “Rise Captial” interested. The Wichita Falls EDC voted to give the president the authority to negotiate a deal to sell the building at a price of no less than 2.5 million dollars.

“If this project goes through, if we can negotiate a deal on the building and then on incentives down the road, we could be looking at 200 or more industrial jobs,” Florsheim said.

On the other hand, Cobra Kai Flight Academy is asking for an incentive to help expand its facilities and allow more training to occur in Wichita Falls.

“This is basically a compensation based learning for the military, we got the request last year from AATC, United States Air Force to basically develop some programs for them,” Cobra Kai Flight Academy owner Martin Bohn said.

Martin Bohn believes this will bring many jobs to Wichita Falls. While Thursday’s meeting consisted of presentation and discussion, there’s a chance the company could get the half-million dollars it’s requesting.

“Aerospace is one of our target industries, we’re an aerospace community,” Florsheim said. “No action was taken today, we’ve got some more questions and want to evaluate the proposal.”

Residents may see a new industrial company and potentially local military training in the future.

The old Stanley Tools building closed operations in 2002.

You can read more about it here and more about Cobra Kai Flight Academy here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Law Enforcement Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Facility"

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion"

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion"

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD"

Vernon Police donates bike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon Police donates bike"

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos"

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace"

Intoxication manslaughter plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intoxication manslaughter plea"

US TX Tropical Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "US TX Tropical Weather"

Jennings Apology

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jennings Apology"

Tyler tecnologies statement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyler tecnologies statement"

eating cheese can help strenghten your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "eating cheese can help strenghten your heart"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News