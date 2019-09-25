4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new attraction could soon be coming to downtown Wichita Falls, while also preserving a historical building.

The board decided to not make a motion. That motion and possible approval could have helped fund repairs to the sidewalk and landscaping of the old Filgo building in hopes of enhancing the look of the area. But now, the developer will need to find another way to fund the project.

The Filgo building located at 10th and Indiana St. in Wichita Falls was built in 1929 by G.W. Filgo.

“It started out as a hardware store,” Developer Andy Lee said. “So, it was one of the first hardware stores built in downtown Wichita Falls and it was a good space. It was about 24,000 square feet.”

The first floor of the building is currently Picker’s Universe, selling antiques and collectibles, but new additions will be coming to the building.

“The plan is to expand it and include a restaurant on the second-floor level,” Syd Litteken Senior Design Draftsman Sabian Santistevan said. “Also, to create a bar on the midway level.”

In all, the project is estimated at $2.5 million, but there is still funding they need to complete some minor projects. That’s why Santistevan and Lee went before the 4B board requesting $385,000.

“We’ve got some big oak trees that are in the sidewalk and oak trees need lots of water, putting them underneath the asphalt and putting them underneath sidewalks doesn’t provide what they need,” Santistevan said. “So, trees are pretty resilient and they come through where they need to and they’ve buckled up some sidewalks and everything.”

The board decided to deny the funding, forcing Lee to figure out another way to fund these improvements. Lee and Santistevan are hoping to have the whole project completed by April or May 2020.