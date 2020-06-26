5 Things to Know for Today

In this photo taken on June 5, 2020, Monette Hayoun, Dr Robert Haiun, and Gilbert Haiun, from left, look at photos of their brother Meyer Haiun on a computer during an interview in Ivry sur Seine, south of Paris. Families whose elders died behind the closed doors of homes in lockdown are filing wrongful death lawsuits, triggering police investigations. One suit focuses on the death of Meyer Haiun, a severely disabled 85-year-old in a Paris home managed by a Jewish charitable foundation headed Eric de Rothschild, scion of Europe’s most famous banking dynasty. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CARE HOMES FACE LEGAL RECKONING IN FRANCE Families of some of the 14,000 elderly who died are banding together to sue the facilities that failed to keep them updated about COVID-19 deaths and infections.

2. DECAYING OIL TANKER OFF YEMEN A HAZARD The U.N. says the abandoned vessel is at risk of rupture or exploding, causing environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes.

3. TRUMP TARGETS ‘OBAMACARE’ AGAIN The White House is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act even as HealthCare.gov. has added close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the pandemic.

4. ‘A PROBLEM THAT WE NEED TO SOLVE’ Sen. Kamala Harris, a strong contender to become Joe Biden’s running mate, is taking a leading role as many Americans reflect on the country’s legacy of systemic racism.

5. ‘WE’RE HUNGRY FOR DIVERSITY’ Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore.