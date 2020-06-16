5 Things to Know for Today

Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, foreground, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building just inside its border in an act Tuesday that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy with the United States. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

1. NORTH KOREA BLOWS UP INTER-KOREA LIAISON OFFICE The demolition of the building is largely symbolic, but it’s still likely the most provocative thing Pyongyang has done since it entered nuclear diplomacy in 2018.

2. RAYSHARD BROOKS’ DEATH FILLED WITH ‘WHAT IFS’ Law enforcement experts debate if Atlanta police could have done something to avoid using deadly force or even let him walk home rather than arrest him for intoxication.

3. VIRUS SEES RESURGENCE IN CHINA A third neighborhood in Beijing has been locked down as Chinese authorities rush to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak.

4. ‘I THINK SHE’S TOTALLY STILL VIABLE’ Some black leaders say Elizabeth Warren’s progressive politics, economic populism and specific policy proposals make her an ideal running mate for Joe Biden.

5. GOODELL ENCOURAGES TEAMS TO SIGN KAEPERNICK The NFL commissioner would like to see the 32-year old quarterback, who began protesting racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling for the national anthem, back in the league.