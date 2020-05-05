5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Jodie Chen, left, holds a photo of her husband, Daniel Hsu, as their daughter, Mandy Luo, looks on in their home in Issaquah, Wash., on Monday, April 13, 2020. The family is waiting for husband and father Daniel Hsu to be allowed to leave China and return home. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. CALIFORNIA SUES UBER AND LYFT: California is suing ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law. Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Tuesday. The labor law makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

2. TRUMP DENIES U.S. ROLE IN VENEZUELA: President Donald Trump says the United States had nothing to do with a suspected incursion into Venezuela that landed two U.S. citizens behind bars in the crisis-stricken South American nation. Trump said Tuesday that he learned of the pair’s detention but said “it has nothing to do with our government.” A day earlier, President Nicolás Maduro announced that two ex-U.S. special forces soldiers had been captured in Venezuela. They were part of an operation Maduro says was designed to kill him.

3. INTELLIGENCE NOMINEE: President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of national intelligence pledged at his confirmation hearing Tuesday to deliver intelligence free of bias, prejudice or political influence and said he believed that Russia had interfered in the most recent presidential election and could try to do so again.

4. NEW ORLEANS CHURCH BANKRUPTCY: A bankruptcy filing by New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese freezes sexual abuse lawsuits and could help bury the details of alleged cover-ups of predator priests and thousands of internal emails documenting a behind-the-scenes alliance with the New Orleans Saints.

5. ISRAELI POLITICS: Israel’s attorney general has advised the country’s top court that he sees no grounds for striking down a power-sharing deal struck by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz. The opinion gives a powerful voice of support to Netanyahu and Gantz as the Supreme Court debates a series of legal challenges to their agreement.