5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

by: The Associated Press

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. FEDS DENY ALLEGATIONS FROM LOUGHLIN: Federal prosecutors are denying allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process.

2. MOSCOW RETIREMENT HOME FIRE KILLS 4: A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but emergency officials say firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building.

3. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER: A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

4. NEANDERTHAL STRING: Scientists have found the first direct evidence that Neanderthals could make string. A white splotch on a Neanderthal stone tool turned out to be a tiny length of string, made by weaving together bundles of fiber from the inner bark of trees.

5. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

