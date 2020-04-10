5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. With the launch of his live-streamed web videos, weekly podcast and a new email newsletter, Joe Biden is building an online media presence since the coronavirus outbreak essentially froze traditional campaigning. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. BIDEN’S NEXT BIG DECISION IS CHOOSING A VICE PRESIDENT

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee expects to name a committee to vet potential running mates next week, according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation.

2. TRUMP RAILS AGAINST MAIL VOTING

President Donald Trump is warning without evidence that expanding mail-in voting will increase voter fraud.

3. BARR SAY RUSSIA PROBE STARTED ‘WITHOUT BASIS’

Attorney General William Barr believes the Russia investigation that shadowed President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis.

4. OPEC STANDOFF IMPERILS PROPOSED 10 MILLION-BARREL OIL CUT

Saudi Arabia proposes a reduction in oil production by OPEC and other oil-producing countries, including Russia, that involves a 10 million-barrel-per day cut until July.

5. NEW, LARGER WAVE OF LOCUSTS THREATEN MILLIONS IN AFRICA

A second wave of young desert locusts, some 20 times the size of the first, is arriving in Africa. Billions of the voracious insects are winging in from breeding grounds in Somalia.