5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WHAT CAN BE A PRECURSOR TO ELECTION DAY Ohio’s primary will be the nation’s first major test of an almost fully mail-in balloting contest.

2. HOW KIM JONG UN’S ABSENCE MIGHT BE EXPLAINED The disappearance from public view show the disconnect between curiosity about what’s happening inside the isolated nation and the secrecy surrounding its leadership.

3. HOUSE PRESSING RUSSIA INTERFERENCE TESTIMONY An appellate court in Washington, D.C., is giving Democrats another shot at forcing former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress.

4. HARVARD OVERCHARGES — Harvard University agrees to pay more than $1.3 million to settle claims that a research team overcharged certain federal grants.

5. REALITY TV STAR ASHLEY ‘MINNIE’ ROSS DIES — Ross, known as “Ms. Minni” on the Atlanta-filmed reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” died after a car crash in Georgia.

