5 vehicle wreck in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are responding to the scene of a reported five-car wreck that happened this morning.

Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, October 28, police were called to the scene of a wreck that happened between Kell East and Kemp by Starbucks.







Kell East and Kemp are backed up with traffic delays.

Reporters on the scene saw one person in a neck brace being transferred to the hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.