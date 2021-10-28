5 vehicle wreck in Wichita Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are responding to the scene of a reported five-car wreck that happened this morning.

Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, October 28, police were called to the scene of a wreck that happened between Kell East and Kemp by Starbucks.

Kell East and Kemp are backed up with traffic delays.

Reporters on the scene saw one person in a neck brace being transferred to the hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News