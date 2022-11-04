CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Chickasha are preparing for the debut of a hometown Christmas favorite in their Downtown Park.

This year, the holiday spirit will take the shape of a 50-foot statue of the leg lamp from the movie ‘A Christmas Story.’

The “leg lamp” will be switched on by Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

A resident of the town had designed a leg lamp from the lower half of a manikin that the movie producer saw and used the idea for the movie prop.

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce decided to use the story to promote the town’s tourism.

Downtown Park phase one officially opens this weekend on Saturday at 5 p.m. and is free to all ages.

For more information, go here.