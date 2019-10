WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A $1.5 million project is one step closer to being complete after city council approved expenditures of the Wichita Falls 4b budget to include funding up to $186,000 during their regular meeting.

The 4b board approved $186,000 for the lake Wichita committee to help finish the lake Wichita boardwalk project last Tuesday after their contract pricing came in higher than expected.