50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Today marks 50-years since the launch of Apollo-11 and a mission that carried men to the surface of the moon for the first time and forever changed the course of history.

“Fifty years ago this week, Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins hurdled through the unforgiving blackness of space,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

Astronaut Michael Collins returning to pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center a half-century after the historic launch.



“I always think of a flight to the moon as being a long and fragile daisy chain of events,” Command Pilot Mike Collins said.

A delicate journey into the great unknown driven by global competition, national pride, and the unwavering work of 400,000 men and women committed to the fledgling space program.

At a time when the country was dealing with the war in Vietnam and the civil unrest surrounding that racial division and the cold war with Russia.

The space mission gave Americans a reason to unite.

And this golden anniversary is bringing people together again at the Kennedy Space Center, and the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



Where 5,000 model rockets were launched at the exact time Apollo 11 left 50-years ago.

And at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum as Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit from the mission is unveiled.

“It took engineers, manufacturers, and technicians more than ten years to design the 21 layers of fabric, rubber, metal, and fiberglass

The dedication that changed the course of mankind.

“Expanding humanity’s understanding of our celestial neighbor, and most importantly it taught us something about ourselves,” Bridenstine said.

From a perspective, the world had never seen before.