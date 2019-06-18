55 Advantage: 10 ways to love the brain presentation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) 55 Advantage is a program for health conscious seniors. Program membership is free. They provide programs on a variety of health topics of interest to seniors.

Lunch and dinner is provided for $4 per person.

On Tuesday, June 25, they will have a presentation on 10 ways to love the brain.

Lunch begins at 11 with the presentation starting at noon at the MPEC.

It’s $4 for members, $8 for non-members.

To join 55 Advantage or for additional information, contact Karen at 940-764-7933 or open and print the attachment, complete the form and mail to the address found on the application. Click here to access the application.

