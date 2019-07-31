$6.8 Million in Pavement Improvements Starting Next Week on US 287 through Wilbarger County and part of Wichita County

Wilbarger and Wichita County (KFDX/KJTL) — A $6.8 Million contract is set to start Monday, August 5, on US 287 in Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.

The project stretches from the Hardeman County line to Electra. The 30-mile long job will include most main lanes of the freeway, some frontage roads, and a railroad bridge just West of Vernon.

The contractor, Duininck Inc., will set up barricades on Monday, August 5. They have a 3-month contract time to finish the work. They anticipate wrapping up the project by mid-October weather permitting.

Work will start on the Northbound lanes of US 287 from Oklaunion to Plum Creek on August 7th.

Meanwhile, another crew will be working its way Southbound from Oklaunion to Harrold.

Lane closures will be expected during the day with all lanes open at night.