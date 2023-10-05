SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL)— Authorities have discontinued the Silver Alert for Maria Avila, 68, of Seymour, who had been previously reported missing since Wednesday morning.

Avila’s daughter made a post on Facebook Wednesday evening announcing that her mother had been found. Shortly after the Facebook post was made, Seymour Police Department released a discontinuation alert for the 64-year-old. Police previously said Avila was last seen along North Swenson Street in Stamford, Texas at around 7 a.m. But provided no further details.