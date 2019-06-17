73rd Annual Archer County Rodeo

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) The 73rd Annual Archer City Rodeo is set for Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22.

Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. all three nights at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds.

Box seats are $10, General are $7, and kids five and under are free.

Here is a list of the events:

Bareback Bronc Riding

Bull Riding

Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing

Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping

Ranch Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Tie Down Roping

For more information click here.