73rd Annual Archer County Rodeo

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) The 73rd Annual Archer City Rodeo is set for Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22.
Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. all three nights at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds.
Box seats are $10, General are $7, and kids five and under are free.
Here is a list of the events:
- Bareback Bronc Riding
- Bull Riding
- Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing
- Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping
- Ranch Bronc Riding
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping
- Tie Down Roping
