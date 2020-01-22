$7,500 reward offered for Texas gang member on Most Wanted Fugitive list

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added Romeo Torres, Jr., 28, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Torres, who is affiliated with the Partido Revolucionario Mexicano (PRM) gang, is wanted for assault on a public servant, aggravated assault and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Torres has been wanted since December 2016, when he absconded from his last known address in Eagle Pass — an area where he still has connections. He also has ties to Mexico.

Torres is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has tattoos on his right leg and both arms.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

In 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $40,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) .

. Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists.

You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.