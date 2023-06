ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The 78th annual Archer County Rodeo is in full swing and the stands were full for the second night. Mutton busting, bareback, and bull riding were just some of the aspects of rodeo that draw people in.

Saturday, June 17, is the last night of the 78th annual Archer County Rodeo. Events start at 7 p.m.