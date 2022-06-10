WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls have announced that the 7th Street railroad crossing work is now complete.

In a press release sent out Friday morning, officials said work has been completed by both BNSF Railway Company and the City of Wichita Falls’ Contractor allowing for the crossing to be reopened by the end of the day on June 10.

Work on this project began way back in 2015, and now that the tracks are completely repaired, they’ll be adding a safe pedestrian crossing so that every resident can cross safely.