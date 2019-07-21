8 injured in lightning strike at Florida beach

News

by: Janelle Griffith

Posted: / Updated:
Clearwater Beach

FLORIDA- Eight people were injured when lightning struck Clearwater Beach on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims, a male in his 40s, was struck directly and suffered cardiac arrest, the city of Clearwater said in a statement. He is currently in critical condition.

Clearwater is in Pinellas County, Florida, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Five of the eight were taken to area hospitals. Three others refused treatment.

All of those affected were in the beach area at the time of the strike, the city said.

The lightning struck at about 12:40 p.m., approximately ten minutes after beach lifeguards left their towers due to bad weather, according to the city.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said, as a reminder, “When you hear the roar, go indoor.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News