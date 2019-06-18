Two state lawmakers to hold town halls in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Two state lawmakers from Texoma will be having town halls over the next month talking to voters on the outcome of the 86th Legislature.

State Senator Pat Fallon will be at city council chambers in Wichita Falls at 12:00 p.m. Senator Fallon will then be going to Archer City at 2 p.m., Graham at 3:30 p.m. and then Jacksboro at 5 p.m.



District 68th State Representative Drew Springer will be hosting town halls as well. On Tuesday, July 9, Springer will be in Vernon at 9 a.m. at the Wilbarger Auditorium.

State Senator Pat Fallon Schedule

Wichita County City Chamber Hall, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. 1300 7th Street, Wichita Falls

Archer County Tubing Tester, June 19 at 2 p.m. 801 North Center Street, Archer City

801 North Center Street, Archer City Young County Sherrif Office training room, June 19 at 3:30 p.m.

315 North Cliff Drive, Graham

Jack County Faith Community Hospital Brd room June 19 at 5:00 p.m.

215 Chisholm Tr., Jacksboro

Wise County RB Golf Club and Resort, June 21 at 4:00 p.m.

400 Halfmoon Way, Runaway Bay

State Representative Drew Springer schedule