Mastercard launches “True Name” campaign

Mastercard launched a new campaign called “True Name”.

The company is allowing transgender and non-binary people to use their chosen name on their credit cards.

This means people will be able to have the name they want printed on their cards, instead of the name they were given at birth, which may not correspond with their gender identity.

This program will print a person’s name on their card exactly how they want it, without requiring a legal name change.

Mastercard hopes this will help stop discrimination customers sometimes face.

Mastercard said they’re already talking with banks in hopes that other financial institutions will adopt this process for printing names on cards.