Iowa Park World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

World War II veteran, Roy Goodman of Iowa Park, is celebrating a milestone. Friends and family hosted his 100th birthday bash Sunday.

Not everyone lives to see 100 years, but Goodman’s friends and family are sure glad he’s still here to continue making them smile.

“It feels good that I have friends and folks that have been wonderful to me and I’ve tried to be good to them also,” Goodman said.

As loved ones say, he continues to be good to them.

“His name being Goodman definitely describes him, because he is definitely a good man, he’s a real sweetheart,” friend Sharon Wiltse said.

As for his secret to living a century.

“Live clean and live good and be saved and ready to meet Jesus,” Goodman said.

Not to mention an active life, until recently, dancing was routine for Goodman.

“I can dance now but I’d want a partner on each side of me to be sure I don’t fall again,” Goodman said.

Goodman is from Oklahoma, but Texas is home now, as he worked 31 years for Lone Star Gas Company.

“There’s a whole bunch of those gas lines that I welded,” Goodman said.

One thing that’s kept him going is a special lady named Myrtle who came into his life 14-years-ago. The two met one night, doing what else, but dancing.

“She’s my sweetheart and my best friend,” Goodman said.

She feels the same about him.

“We’re fortunate to have him in our lives this long and we just hope it’s going to be quite a bit longer,” Goodman’s “lady friend,” Myrtle Martin said.

With the 100 year mark right around the corner, Goodman said he’s sticking around for as long as possible. He has big plans for his actual birthday on Friday, visit the 50-plus zone with his dancing shoes on.