8th annual Empty Bowls Event

The eighth annual Empty Bowls Event will be held Tuesday, October 15th from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University located at #2 Eureka Circle.

Admission to the event is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online, at United Market Street, Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Soups, breads, drinks and desserts from local restaurants will be available throughout the event. Guests will select their favorite bowl from the handmade pottery selection. Gallery pieces will be on display and available for purchase as well. A People’s Choice Award will be awarded for the favorite soup, based on cash donations from event attendees.

Proceeds from Empty Bowls will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank in its mission of “uniting our communities to fight hunger with food, education, and advocacy.” We look forward to you joining us in this fight against hunger by purchasing tickets for this event. Every dollar raised for the Food Bank will provide 3.4 meals for people in need right here in your community. Together we can make sure fewer bowls go empty in this community.

