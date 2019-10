DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Less than 24 hours after distance running coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping offenses, an athlete from his training camp won gold in the 800 meters.

American Donavan Brazier took command of the field at the halfway point and built a comfortable lead to win in a championship-record 1 minute 42.34 seconds, ahead of Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 22-year-old Brazier also broke the 34-year-old U.S record of 1:42.60, set by Johnny Gray in 1985 at a meet in then-West Germany.