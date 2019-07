WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) With Independence Day coming up, officials with Presbyterian Manor are once again providing the community a way to thank veterans for their service.

This is the eighth year Presbyterian Manor has asked for letters to be sent to veterans.

Their goal is to get 300 cards so each veteran can get four or five cards.

It takes just seconds to send a letter through their website.

For more information and to send a letter click here.