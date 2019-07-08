‘Mulan’ releases official trailer

The official trailer for ‘Mulan’ has been released and it is causing a lot of excitement from movie fans.

Mulan is based on the 1998 animated Disney movie about a Chinese woman who pretends to be a man to spare her father from military service.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei plays the iconic warrior Disney princess.

The remake also features new characters.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mulan’s most important ally and love interest are now Chen Honghui who is replacing her original love interest Li Shang, and her sidekick Mushu.

The film is expected to hit theaters in spring of 2020.

