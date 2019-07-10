Second Suspect jailed in Clay County robbery and pursuit

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)- A second suspect in an alleged robbery and pursuit in Clay County last year is now behind bars.

Eddy Hensley Jr, 42, from Enid, Oklahoma is jailed for aggravated robbery, evading arrest and two counts of child endangerment.

He joins alleged accomplice Christina Webb, who was arrested after the incident in Bellevue last year.

She was recently booked back into jail for an insufficient bond for assault. According to a witness, in March of last year, Webb and Hensely went to a home in Bellevue, and told residents there they owed them money and they were taking a chainsaw for payment.

Witnesses inside the home say Hensley pulled out a knife and he and a man in the home began fighting as they struggled for the knife.

While that was going on, the man’s wife says Webb bit her on the right wrist, and Hensley and Webb took the chainsaw and ran.

While the victims chased after them, a deputy happened upon the scene and said the couple with the chainsaw got into a jeep and took off at a high rate of speed on HWY 287.

He began pursuit at about 100 mph, and said he lost the jeep in a cloud of dust in Sunset, then later found it in front of a house.

He also found Webb on the porch with her 3 and 7-year-old sons and the deputy said she told him the boys were in the jeep during the pursuit, and Hensley got out and fled on foot.

Hensley was taken into custody and booked into Clay County jail July 7.