WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union (TCCU) will show their support for our friends and neighbors affected by breast cancer by painting the giant “T” logo outside their Southwest Parkway branch.

This will be the start of a month of fundraising hosted by TCCU, to benefit the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.

Each of TCCU’s two branch locations will be the site of donation jars as well as cancer prevention and detection materials.