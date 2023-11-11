WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Overall pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend and this coming week.

Although, there is a very slight chance of some showers Monday as an upper level trough (area of low pressure) will gradually shift eastward across the area. However, in the meantime, high temperatures will gradually climb from mid and upper 60’s to mid 70’s across Texoma late in the week while overnight lows will jump from low 40’s to mid 50’s. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the central and southern plains keeping rain chances at bay and contributing to the warmer temperatures.