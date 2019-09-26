WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A centuries-old golden coffin was officially returned to its rightful owners.

The gilded casket of a high-ranking first-century priest, Nedjemankh was returned to Egyptian officials in a repatriation ceremony, after it was discovered the ancient artifact was actually stolen.

Vance says: “It dates back to somewhere between 150 and 50 bc.”



Vance says: “this coffin was actually buried in Egypt for more than 2,000 years until it was looted from Egypt in 2011.”

That’s when it was smuggled to a warehouse in Dubai before being sent to Germany for restoration.

Eventually, the rare relic was moved to France before arriving at its most recent home in 2017, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The museum purchased the golden coffin from a Paris dealer for about $4 million.

Nearly half a million people were able to view it before an international investigation led the Manhattan district attorney’s office to the met in February.

Authorities there executed a search warrant and seized the casket.

In a ceremony Wednesday, the stolen cultural treasure was handed back to its origin country.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, says: “I want to congratulate both countries for the success in their relentless efforts that has resulted eventually in the repatriation of the coffin of the Egyptian priest.”

Investigators say the museum was given fake documents, including a forged Egyptian export license when it acquired that coffin.