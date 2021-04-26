A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:
- Best Picture — Nomadland
- Best Actress — Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Best Actor — Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Original Screenplay — Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Adapted Screenplay — Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
- International Film — Another Round, Denmark
- Best Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Best Director — Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Sound — Sound of Metal
- Makeup & Hairstyling — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Costume Design — Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Live-Action Short Film — Two Distant Strangers
- Animated Short Film — If Anything Happens I Love You
- Animated Feature — Soul
- Documentary Short Subject — Colette
- Documentary Feature — My Octopus Teacher
- Visual Effects — Tenet
- Production Design — Mank
- Cinematography — Mank
- Film Editing — Sound of Metal
- Original Score — Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
- Original Song — “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)