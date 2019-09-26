A daring home invasion is captured on camera in New York as the robber posed as a FedEx employee

BROOKLYN (KFDX/KJTL) — A daring home invasion is captured on camera in new york as the robber posed as a fed-ex employee.

A family tied up as their house was stripped of cash and jewels.

Miguel Almaguer has details.

The first suspect approached this Brooklyn home dressed as a FedEx driver, forcing his way in, as another man scrambles up the stairs.

Inside, ith one suspect claiming he’s a cop, an elderly couple, and their daughter are tied up. The top floor ransacked of more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

Audio: “open!”

The security camera shows one man trying to force the young woman to open a safe. The entire family bound and terrified.

Neighbor:”All of a sudden, baboom! I said, what the hell is that?”

This neighbor says the men hauled the safe out of the home to a waiting getaway car.

Their neighbor says, “I came around here, and there’s this guy coming out of this door, pushing this big black box.”

It’s not the first time thieves have impersonated shipping employees or contractors to try to carry out a heist.

Police also released this video in New York, and this one in Houston, of men posing as delivery drivers and breaking into homes.

Fedex saying their employees always wear photo ID badges, adding you should sign up online to track shipments.

Investigators are trying to find these men, who did deliver a frightening robbery.