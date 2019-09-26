A daring home invasion is captured on camera in New York as the robber posed as a FedEx employee

News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN (KFDX/KJTL) — A daring home invasion is captured on camera in new york as the robber posed as a fed-ex employee.
A family tied up as their house was stripped of cash and jewels.

Miguel Almaguer has details.

The first suspect approached this Brooklyn home dressed as a FedEx driver, forcing his way in, as another man scrambles up the stairs.

Inside, ith one suspect claiming he’s a cop, an elderly couple, and their daughter are tied up. The top floor ransacked of more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

Audio: “open!”

The security camera shows one man trying to force the young woman to open a safe. The entire family bound and terrified.

Neighbor:”All of a sudden, baboom! I said, what the hell is that?”

This neighbor says the men hauled the safe out of the home to a waiting getaway car.

Their neighbor says, “I came around here, and there’s this guy coming out of this door, pushing this big black box.”

It’s not the first time thieves have impersonated shipping employees or contractors to try to carry out a heist.

Police also released this video in New York, and this one in Houston, of men posing as delivery drivers and breaking into homes.

Fedex saying their employees always wear photo ID badges, adding you should sign up online to track shipments.

Investigators are trying to find these men, who did deliver a frightening robbery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News